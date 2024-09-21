New Delhi,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his meeting with US President Joe Biden, during his three-day US visit, will allow the two to review and further deepen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership that will benefit people in the two nations and the world.

During his US visit, from September 21 to 23, Modi will attend the Quad Summit, address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, address the Indian community and meet business leaders.

“I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday before leaving for the US.

The India PM’s visit to the US comes just a few weeks before the country’s presidential elections scheduled on November 5th with Republican candidate Donald Trump clashing with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

While former US President Trump said that he was scheduled to meet Modi during the latter’s visit to his country, there has been no confirmation from the Indian side.

Quad Summit

The Quad Summit, to be hosted by Biden in his hometown Wilmington on Saturday, will be attended by all four leaders representing the member countries including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

It will focus on advancing the shared vision of the four members on a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in key areas of the Indo-Pacific , as per a statement issued by the White House earlier. “These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity,” it said

Modi and Biden will also hold a bilateral meeting. “My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good,” Modi said in his statement.

Unique partnership

After the Quad Summit, Modi will travel to New York on Sunday where he will address a large community event in Long Island.

“I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world,” the PM said.

On Monday, the Indian PM will speak at the UN’s Summit of the Future before departing for India. “The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share views of the one sixth of the humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world,” Modi stated.