The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Monday launched a ‘Joint Call for proposals’ for the development of electric vehicle (EV) sub-systems.

The Joint Call for proposals will focus on key areas of innovation, such as EV chargers and charging infrastructure, machines and drives for EV, battery and battery management system, telematics, functional safety and security, Centre for prototyping and testing for validation of EV sub-system, the MeitY said in a statement.

The objective of the programme is to develop the sub-systems required for an EV in the areas of electric drive-train with electric motors and drive controllers, EV charging infrastructure with options of charging from AC and DC in various voltage/ current levels, grid disturbances due to EV, and battery management system with safety, intelligence, etc, it said.

This initiative will encourage participation from research institutions, startups, and industry players, it said. They also adding that selected proposals will receive financial support from MeitY, while MHI will provide standardisation and testing support.

“The Innovators and Researchers in collaboration with industry and academia can boost the technology development and make available indigenous product for EV Ecosystem,” S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said adding that the interested institutions/industry/academia may submit their proposals through the MeitY website.

“MeitY-MHI joint call for proposal will enhance the development of indigenous technologies in the EV sector,” Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, MHI, said.