With adequate anti-piracy deployment by international naval forces including from India, merchant ships have partially resumed sail through seas to open restricted trade link between Europe and Asia that came under attack from Yemen-based militia Houthi, a Captain of Maersk, the Danish shipping company which continue to come under fire from the armed rebels, told businessline.

“Not all vessels are transiting but some have and they have been advised to carry their armed guards for additional security layer, besides crew are being offered extra hardship allowances to navigate risks emerging out of Houthis targeting shipment to Israel to protest the war against Hamas,” he narrated on the condition of anonymity to describe the current tense situation.

Any cargo going to Israel is still not moving through the shipping lane under the radar of militia, he clarified. The flashpoint lies in the route vessels were taking from Bab el-Mandeb Strait which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and subsequently to Suez Canal, he explained.

Houthi attacked a Singapore-flagged and Denmark-owned ship, Maersk Hangzhou, with a missile at 8 pm Sana (Yemen) time on Saturday in the Southern Red Sea, prompting the United States to shoot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed rebels. Indian Navy on Sunday said it has “substantially increased maritime surveillance efforts in central and north Arabian Sea”, with the deployment of guided missile destroyers, frigates, P 81 anti-submarine aircraft, and long endurance drones for surveillance to avoid piracy attempts on MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto. Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with Indian Coast Guard, a Navy spokesperson said on Sunday.

Latest merchant ship traffic data was not available with the Indian Navy but an international news agency, Associated Press, in a report on Sunday quoted a US Navy officer to state that just over 1,200 merchant ships have sailed through the Red Sea region without getting hit since Operation Prosperity Guardian was announced over ten days ago.

The impact on the business is sizeable. The captain of Maersk, which by logistics is the world’s largest shipping company, also stated that owing to high risk the shipment has become more costly. This is due to extra fuel burnt to cover longer duration taken to ferry containers, stuffed with military as well as commercial goods, through an alternate route. At times more than one ship is deployed to complete the delivery of consignment.

Transiting the Suez Canal is not cheap either, as per him, as every ship has to pay a sort of toll per trip. The other big shippers are Italy’s Mediterian Shipping Company (MSC) which by business volume is the world’s leading company and CMA CGM, a French firm. All are manned by multiple nationalities -- including from India, Ukraine, Poland, and Myanmar, he elaborated.

The captain said now some major shippers like theirs are taking longer routes around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope which works out to 11,700 miles to round up the trip, and much more than otherwise 8,400 miles which was the distance of the standard shipping lanes. “Approximately 3,300 nautical miles is the route difference for vessels going from Singapore (Asia) to Rotterdam, the major port in Europe. This also means approximately an extra 7 sailing days for the ships,” he calculated.

Post Covid pandemic, the shipping companies, however, had taken that Cape of Good Hope route for want of more business, he recalled.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit