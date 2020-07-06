MIDC signs pact with UK-India Business Council

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has signed an MoU with the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) to collaborate and share information that can help improve links between UK businesses and Maharashtra besides facilitating investor interactions on ease of doing business.

The tie-up establishes a broad-based understanding between the MIDC and UKIBC on the areas of collaboration and mutual interest.

MIDC held a virtual roundtable discussion last week with the UKIBC to reiterate Maharashtra’s commitment towards India-UK relations. The meeting discussed various policy interventions and initiatives undertaken by the State, such as creation of the plug-and-play infrastructure with ready-to-use factory spaces, land parcels earmarked for industries, an accelerated permissions model ‘Maha Parwana’ which grants permissions in 48 hours and a state operated job portal Maha Jobs.

B Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary (Industries) Maharashtra said the State looks forward to further strengthen its business relations with the UK by diversifying and expanding the activities and with a thrust on manufacture of engineering components, capital goods and Industry 4.0.

P Anbalagan, Chief Executive Officer, MIDC, said the industrial body reiterates its determination towards the sustenance of enhanced relations between Maharashtra and the UK.

The MoU reflects enduring support the UK business showcasing their commitment towards intensifying strategic investment plans in Maharashtra, he said.

Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC, said the tie-up is important because as economies recover from the pandemic the need for expanded trade, investment and collaboration between the UK and India will only increase.