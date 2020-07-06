MIDC signs pact with UK-India Business Council

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has signed an MoU with the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) to collaborate and share information that can help improve links between UK businesses and Maharashtra besides facilitating investor interactions on ease of doing business.
The tie-up establishes a broad-based understanding between the MIDC and UKIBC on the areas of collaboration and mutual interest.
MIDC held a virtual roundtable discussion last week with the UKIBC to reiterate Maharashtra’s commitment towards India-UK relations. The meeting discussed various policy interventions and initiatives undertaken by the State, such as creation of the plug-and-play infrastructure with ready-to-use factory spaces, land parcels earmarked for industries, an accelerated permissions model ‘Maha Parwana’ which grants permissions in 48 hours and a state operated job portal Maha Jobs.
B Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary (Industries) Maharashtra said the State looks forward to further strengthen its business relations with the UK by diversifying and expanding the activities and with a thrust on manufacture of engineering components, capital goods and Industry 4.0.
P Anbalagan, Chief Executive Officer, MIDC, said the industrial body reiterates its determination towards the sustenance of enhanced relations between Maharashtra and the UK.
The MoU reflects enduring support the UK business showcasing their commitment towards intensifying strategic investment plans in Maharashtra, he said.
Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC, said the tie-up is important because as economies recover from the pandemic the need for expanded trade, investment and collaboration between the UK and India will only increase.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...