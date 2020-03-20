Mineral output up 4.4% in January

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Mineral production during January was 4.4 per cent higher than the production during the same month last year. According to the Mining & Mineral Statistics Division of the Indian Bureau of Mines, coal production in January stood at 750 lakh tonnes, lignite at 45 lakh tonnes, bauxite at 21 lakh tonnes , and chromite at 4.4 lakh tonnes .
Copper concentrate production stood at 12,000 tonnes, gold at 160 kg, iron ore at 229 lakh tonnes, lead concentrate at 36,000 tonnes, manganese ore at 2.6 lakh tonnes, zinc concentrate at 1.3 lakh tonnes . Apatite & phosphorite production stood at 1.5 lakh tonnes, limestone at 336 lakh tonnes, magnesite at 7,000 tonnes and diamond at 2,437 carat. Natural gas (utilised) production was at 2,528 million cubic meters while crude oil production was at 27 lakh tonnes in January.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...