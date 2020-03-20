Mineral output up 4.4% in January

Mineral production during January was 4.4 per cent higher than the production during the same month last year. According to the Mining & Mineral Statistics Division of the Indian Bureau of Mines, coal production in January stood at 750 lakh tonnes, lignite at 45 lakh tonnes, bauxite at 21 lakh tonnes , and chromite at 4.4 lakh tonnes .

Copper concentrate production stood at 12,000 tonnes, gold at 160 kg, iron ore at 229 lakh tonnes, lead concentrate at 36,000 tonnes, manganese ore at 2.6 lakh tonnes, zinc concentrate at 1.3 lakh tonnes . Apatite & phosphorite production stood at 1.5 lakh tonnes, limestone at 336 lakh tonnes, magnesite at 7,000 tonnes and diamond at 2,437 carat. Natural gas (utilised) production was at 2,528 million cubic meters while crude oil production was at 27 lakh tonnes in January.