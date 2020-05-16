Mineral production flat during March 2020

Mineral production index during March 2020 was at the same level as March 2019, an official statement said.

Amongst important minerals, coal production stood at 958 lakh tonnes, lignite at 42 lakh tonnes, Iron ore at 204 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) was reported at 2323 million cubic meters and Petroleum (crude oil) production stood at 27 lakh tonnes. There was 272 lakh tonnes of limestone production, 153 kg of Gold and 3213 carat of diamond production.

Bauxite production stood at 1634 thousand tonnes, Chromite at 582 thousand tonnes, Copper concentrate at 11 thousand tonnes, Lead concentrate at 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore at 181 thousand tonnes, Zinc concentrate at 117 thousand tonnes, Apatite & Phosphorite at 133 thousand tonnes, and Magnesite at 8 thousand tonnes.

Mineral Variation in production during March 2020 over March 2019 Higher production Chromite 15.9% Iron ore 8.3% Coal 4.3% Lower production Gold 42.5% Manganese ore 38% Lead concentrate 26.3% Zinc concentrate 24.9% Limestone 23% Lignite 16.9% Copper concentrate 16.2% Natural gas (utilized) 15.2% Bauxite 9.4% Phosphorite 6.8% Petroleum (crude oil) 5.5%

Source: Ministry of Mines