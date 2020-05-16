Mineral production flat during March 2020

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Mineral production index during March 2020 was at the same level as March 2019, an official statement said.
Amongst important minerals, coal production stood at 958 lakh tonnes, lignite at 42 lakh tonnes, Iron ore at 204 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) was reported at 2323 million cubic meters and Petroleum (crude oil) production stood at 27 lakh tonnes. There was 272 lakh tonnes of limestone production, 153 kg of Gold and 3213 carat of diamond production.
Bauxite production stood at 1634 thousand tonnes, Chromite at 582 thousand tonnes, Copper concentrate at 11 thousand tonnes, Lead concentrate at 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore at 181 thousand tonnes, Zinc concentrate at 117 thousand tonnes, Apatite & Phosphorite at 133 thousand tonnes, and Magnesite at 8 thousand tonnes.
Mineral
Variation in production during March 2020 over March 2019
Higher production
Chromite
15.9%
Iron ore
8.3%
Coal
4.3%
Lower production
Gold
42.5%
Manganese ore
38%
Lead concentrate
26.3%
Zinc concentrate
24.9%
Limestone
23%
Lignite
16.9%
Copper concentrate
16.2%
Natural gas (utilized)
15.2%
Bauxite
9.4%
Phosphorite
6.8%
Petroleum (crude oil)
5.5%
Source: Ministry of Mines
