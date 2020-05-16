Economy

Mineral production flat during March 2020

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 16, 2020 Published on May 16, 2020

Mineral production index during March 2020 was at the same level as March 2019, an official statement said.

Amongst important minerals, coal production stood at 958 lakh tonnes, lignite at 42 lakh tonnes, Iron ore at 204 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) was reported at 2323 million cubic meters and Petroleum (crude oil) production stood at 27 lakh tonnes. There was 272 lakh tonnes of limestone production, 153 kg of Gold and 3213 carat of diamond production.

Bauxite production stood at 1634 thousand tonnes, Chromite at 582 thousand tonnes, Copper concentrate at 11 thousand tonnes, Lead concentrate at 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore at 181 thousand tonnes, Zinc concentrate at 117 thousand tonnes, Apatite & Phosphorite at 133 thousand tonnes, and Magnesite at 8 thousand tonnes.

Mineral

Variation in production during March 2020 over March 2019

Higher production

Chromite

15.9%

Iron ore

8.3%

Coal

4.3%

Lower production

Gold

42.5%

Manganese ore

38%

Lead concentrate

26.3%

Zinc concentrate

24.9%

Limestone

23%

Lignite

16.9%

Copper concentrate

16.2%

Natural gas (utilized)

15.2%

Bauxite

9.4%

Phosphorite

6.8%

Petroleum (crude oil)

5.5%

Source: Ministry of Mines

