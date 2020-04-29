Mineral production up 10% in February 2020

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
Mineral production was 10 per cent higher in February 2020 compared to corresponding period last year.
This is according to data compiled by the Mining and Mineral Statistics Division of Indian Bureau of Mines. It functions as the nodal agency for statistics on mineral sector and releases this information.
During in February 2020, coal production was at 780 lakh tonnes (lt), lignite at 47 lt, natural gas (utilised) was at 2257 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) at 24 lt, and bauxite at 21.9 lt.
During the month under review, chromite production was at 3.95 lt, copper concentrate at 5,000 tonnes, gold at 162 kg, iron ore at 239 lt, and lead concentrate at 0.32 lt.
In the same month, manganese ore production stood at 2.76 lt, zinc concentrate at 1.42 lt, apatite and phosphorite at 1.36 lt, limestone at 327 lt, magnesite at 0.11 lt and diamond 2,720 carat.
Compared to February 2019, higher mineral production was reported by zinc concentrate (33.2 per cent), iron ore (31.3 per cent), chromite (18.2 per cent), lead concentrate (14.2 per cent), coal (11.7 per cent), limestone (4.5 per cent), manganese ore (3.3 per cent), lignite (2.6 per cent) and bauxite (1.3 per cent).
Lower production was reported by copper concentrate (minus 60.7 per cent), gold (minus 29.6 per cent), natural gas (utilised) (minus 9.6 per cent), petroleum (crude) (minus 6.4 per cent) and phosphorite’ (minus 1.8 per cent).
