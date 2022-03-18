Gold production rose 13.3 per cent to 107 kg

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for January 2022 was at 124.7, up 2.8 per cent as compared to the same period of 2021.

As per the latest statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the 10-month period between April 2021 and January 2022 saw a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 14.2 per cent.

According to a statement by the government, the production level of coal in January 2022 stood at 796 lakh tonnes — up 8.2 per cent YoY; while that of lignite stood at 46 lakh tonnes — up 25.2 per cent, YoY.

Gold production rose 13.3 per cent YoY, to 107 kg.

Natural gas (utilised) stood at 2,767 million cubic metres in January indicating an annual increase of 11.7 per cent; while petroleum (crude) production stood at 25 lakh tonnes, down by 2.4 per cent on a YoY comparison.

Bauxite production during the month stood at 2,157,000 tonnes — up 13.4 per cent YoY; while chromite production at 3,98,000 tonnes was down 17. 6 per cent.

Copper concentrate production was at 10,000 tonnes, down by 15.4 per cent YoY; while iron ore production at 215 lakh tonnes in January 2022 witnessed a contraction of 4.9 per cent, YoY.

Manganese ore production went down by 10 per cent YoY.

Other important minerals that witnessed a contraction in production during January 2022 over the same-period last year was limestone ( 1.2 per cent to 341 lakh tonnes); while chromite (17.6 per cent ) and lead concentrate (19.3 per cent).