Ministries need to push electric mobility more aggressively: RK Singh

The Central government will set up an inter-ministerial committee on implementing energy efficiency and low carbon technologies with a focus on high-emitting industries such as transport, power plants and MSMEs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said.

Directing all the departments to keep focus on sectors with highest emissions intensity such as transport, MSMEs and power plants, Singh also instructed them that electric mobility should be more aggressively pushed, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

Also read: Ashok Leyland-arm acquires electric vehicles maker Switch Mobility Automotive

“Ministries should take appropriate measures on the demand side to ensure that the wastage of energy is minimised and the deployment of low carbon technologies need to be taken up on a massive scale, especially in the MSMEs, where it is highly essential,” Singh said while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of various energy efficiency programmes and the preparedness for climate change actions in the country.

For better implementation of all energy efficiency schemes, the institutional mechanisms in the Bureau of Energy Efficiency will be strengthened, Singh said. The State agencies will also need to be strengthened to scale up energy efficiency efforts, the statement added.