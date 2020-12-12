Economy

MNRE issues tender document for decentralised solar under KUSUM

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has called for bids to develop decentralised solar projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The tender document has been issued for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Transport, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Off Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems of 1-10 Horsepower in selected States on pan India basis.

The participants will also have to be offering complete system warranty and its repair and maintenance for 5 Years under MNRE off-grid and decentralized solar PV applications scheme on behalf of State Nodal Agencies (SNAs).

renewable energy
