MNRE scales up PM-KUSUM scheme goal to 30.8 GW of solar capacity by 2022

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued an order for the scale-up and expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. The target now is to achieve enhanced solar capacity of 30.8 gigawatt (GW) by 2022 with revised Central financial support of ₹34,035 crore.

In February 2019, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approves the launch of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The scheme aims providing financial and water security to farmers. The scheme had aimed to add a solar capacity of 25,750 MW by 2022. The total Central financial support then supposed to be provided under the scheme was ₹34,422 crore.

The scheme now consists of three components. The first is 10,000 MW of decentralised ground mounted grid connected renewable power plants up to 2 MW. The second is installation of 20 lakh (up from 17.50 lakh) stand-alone solar powered agriculture pumps. The third component is solarisation of 15 lakh (up from 10 lakh) grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps.