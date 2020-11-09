MNRE scales up PM-KUSUM scheme goal to 30.8 GW of solar capacity by 2022

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued an order for the scale-up and expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. The target now is to achieve enhanced solar capacity of 30.8 gigawatt (GW) by 2022 with revised Central financial support of ₹34,035 crore.
In February 2019, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approves the launch of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The scheme aims providing financial and water security to farmers. The scheme had aimed to add a solar capacity of 25,750 MW by 2022. The total Central financial support then supposed to be provided under the scheme was ₹34,422 crore.
The scheme now consists of three components. The first is 10,000 MW of decentralised ground mounted grid connected renewable power plants up to 2 MW. The second is installation of 20 lakh (up from 17.50 lakh) stand-alone solar powered agriculture pumps. The third component is solarisation of 15 lakh (up from 10 lakh) grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps.
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
