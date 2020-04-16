Mobile phone makers welcome Govt’s move to allow sales of non-essential items from April 20

Mobile phone manufacturers have said the decision of the government to allow e-commerce platforms to sell non-essential items from April 20 was a welcome move.

Some of the manufacturers BusinessLine spoke to said mobile phones and laptops are now a necessity than a luxury as more and more people now work from home and use apps like the government’s Arogya Setu which are critical applications now.

“In this critical phase of controlling the outbreak of the coronavirus in India, mobile phones have an important role to play by helping citizens stay informed, or as a frontier for customer engagement for most businesses and transactions,” one of the company’s top executives said.

A spokesperson from Realme, a mobile phone maker, said the role of the smartphone has become more important to help us stay connected with our families, friends and work when everything else seems to come to a halt. “The role of the smartphone is being understood and appreciated by everyone — students, entrepreneurs, health workers, and others alike.”

Realme was one of the companies which had requested the Government to allow the online sales of smartphones so that in case people need to purchase or replace their phones for their requirements, they are easily able to do so.

The company’s service centres are already operational with limited staff, maintaining adequate health safety for both our customers and staff and ensuring solving the customer’s queries and issues in the least possible time period.

Another mobile phone maker, who did not want to be named, said mobile phones enable rural and semi-rural households to stay connected to the outside world, keep abreast of important Government updates and guidelines, obtaining essentials online to comply with social distancing, for security purposes, work or study, or entertainment during an extended lockdown.

“It has become the means of livelihood for some and is the pulse that keeps the community together despite social distancing. In the case of emergencies, especially for the elderly, a mobile device is an absolute necessity. For those who get limited access to electricity, a fast-charging mobile phone can be an asset,” he said.

In addition, many employees are working from home with the help of digital touchpoints, such as laptops and mobiles. Many can’t afford laptops and are dependent on mobile devices with broadband connectivity. With the closure of schools and colleges, multiple devices are becoming necessary in households as students are now moving towards remote learning, the executive said.