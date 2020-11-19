Modi, Bhutanese PM to launch second phase of RuPay card in Bhutan on Nov 20

India and Bhutan will launch the second phase of RuPay card in Bhutan on Friday that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay networks in India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. “The virtual ceremony for joint launch of RuPay card phase two in Bhutan on November 20 will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan. The two PMs had launched phase one of the project during the state visit of PM Modi to Bhutan in August 2019,” MEA spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The implementation of phase one of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and points of sale (POS) terminals across Bhutan. “The phase two of the project will enable Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay networks in India,” Srivastava said.

G-20 Summit

On the G-20 summit, to be virtually hosted by Saudi Arabia on November 21-22, Srivastava said that leaders will discuss pandemic preparedness and the ways and means to restore jobs. “The leaders will also share their vision for building an inclusive, resilient and sustainable future,” he said.

India will enter the G-20 troika when Italy takes over the G- 20 Presidency in December 2021. Giving details on phase 8 of the Vande Bharat Mission, which started on November 1, Srivastava said that 763 international flights had been operated from 24 countries reaching 21 airports across India and repatriating an estimated 1,40,000 persons.