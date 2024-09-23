Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and reiterated India’s support for a two State solution for peace in the region in a meeting with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday on the sidelines of the UNGA’s Summit of the Future in New York.

Modi reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance, per a statement issued by the MEA on Monday. “Prime Minister reiterated India’s time-tested principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue, and called for ceasefire, release of hostages and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that only a two State solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the region,” the release noted.

The PM recalled that India was one of the first countries to recognise Palestine and conveyed India’s continued support to Palestine membership of the UN.

Last week, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution demanding that Israel brings to an end its “unlawful presence” in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay and within the next 12 months. While 124 nations voted in favour of the resolution, India abstained from voting in favour or against.

Following Palestinian militant group Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel in October last year killing 1139 people and taking over 200 hostage, Israel has been continuously attacking Palestine for almost a year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. The overall death toll in Palestine due to Israeli attacks has crossed 40,000, per estimates made by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The UNGA resolution calls for Israel to comply with international law and withdraw its military forces, immediately cease all new settlement activity, evacuate all settlers from occupied land, and dismantle parts of the separation wall it constructed inside the occupied West Bank.

The resolution also demands Israel allow all Palestinians displaced during the occupation to return to their place of origin and make reparation for the damage caused by its occupation.