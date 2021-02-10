Modi for fighting climate change with spirit of justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said developing nations must be given the space to grow in the spirit of climate justice.

“The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice,” Modi said at a virtual event organised by The Energy and Resources Institute. “Climate justice also means giving the developing countries enough space to grow.”

Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, pitched for the transfer of money from developed countries. “We now place before the world the developing world’s demand for climate finance and technological cooperation,” he said, repeating a long-standing demand of India.

Modi also said that the country is on track to overachieve its targets under the Paris Agreement. India had pledged to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 per cent compared to 2005 levels and to raise the share of non-fossil fuel sources in its electricity generation capacity to 40 per cent by 2030.

“A drop of 24 per cent in the emissions intensity has already been achieved,” Modi said.