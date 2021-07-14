Modi, Maldives President review development projects

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the island nation and state of bilateral relations in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.
“Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic,” according to an official release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued on Wednesday.
Solih thanked Modi for the India’s cooperation and support in the fight against the Covid pandemic. India had earlier sent Covid-19 vaccine supplies to the Maldives to help it check the spread of the virus.
Modi stated that Maldives was a central pillar in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).
He also congratulated the President for the election of Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as the President of the UN General Assembly.
“The telephone conversation between the two leaders provided them an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries,” the release said.
