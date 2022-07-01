Modi, Putin discuss pushing trade in farm goods, fertiliser, and pharma

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral issues, including ways to step up trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers, and pharma products.

“The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021. In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers, and pharma products could be encouraged further,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

While Western countries have imposed economic sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, trade in food and pharmaceuticals is not covered by the restrictions.

The leaders also discussed the state of the international energy and food markets and other global issues, including the on-going Russian-Ukrainian war.

“The Indian PM reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy to sort out the conflict in Ukraine,” the release added.

The two agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues.