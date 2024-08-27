Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over telephone on Tuesday and advocated dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi and Putin “exchanged views” on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following the Indian PM’s meeting last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev and his phone chat with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

“Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Modi posted on social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday.

Modi visited Ukraine last week on Zelenskyy’s invitation for the first time since Russia attacked the country in February 2022. He is also the first Indian Prime Minister to ever visit the country. Modi had also visited Moscow for a face-to-face meeting with Putin last month.

Reviews progress

Biden spoke to Modi on Monday for an update on his Ukraine visit as US is one of the countries actively supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Modi and Putin also reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and Russia, a statement from the MEA noted. “The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” it added.