Modi, Scholz discuss India-Germany trade, investment, environment ties on phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a phone call with the new Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and discussed the ongoing cooperation in promotion of bilateral investment and trade links and new cooperation initiatives in the area of environment.

“The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India’s own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links,” according to an official release issued following the conversation on Wednesday.

Climate action

The two leaders also talked about diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. “In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of climate action and green energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments,” the release said.

Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor and also emphasised the role played by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. He said he the positive momentum was set to continue under the leadership of Scholz.

The PM said he looked forward to meeting the German Chancellor soon for the next meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental consultations.