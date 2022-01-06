Modi, Scholz discuss India-Germany trade, investment, environment ties on phone

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a phone call with the new Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and discussed the ongoing cooperation in promotion of bilateral investment and trade links and new cooperation initiatives in the area of environment.
“The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India’s own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links,” according to an official release issued following the conversation on Wednesday.
The two leaders also talked about diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. “In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of climate action and green energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments,” the release said.
Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor and also emphasised the role played by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. He said he the positive momentum was set to continue under the leadership of Scholz.
Also read: Olaf Scholz to become the new chancellor of Germany after Angela Merkel
The PM said he looked forward to meeting the German Chancellor soon for the next meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental consultations.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...