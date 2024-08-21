Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict in his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv later this week.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and to share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in his departure statement on Wednesday ahead of his visit to Poland and Ukraine.

Modi will first visit Poland, where he is scheduled to meet the country’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda for further advance the partnership, the note said.

“My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship… I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland,” Modi said.

From Poland, the PM will visit Ukraine on August 23 at the invitation of Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine and comes two and a half years after Russia launched a war against the country in February 2022 that still continues. “I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and to share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi emphasised.

I am confident that the visit will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts with the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead, the PM added in his statement.

