Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Ukraine this week on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the two set to discuss diverse issues including trade, investments, culture, education and politics, per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Modi’s visit to Ukraine on August 23 is the first since Russia attacked the country in February 2022, and a month-and-a-half after his visit to Moscow.

“The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ukraine will provide an opportunity to hold discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations,” said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA, in a briefing on Monday.

The PM’s trip will also include a visit to Poland on August 21-22. This will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years, the MEA said.

Modi’s visit to Russia last month was criticised by Zelensky as it coincided with deadly strikes on several Ukrainian cities and on a children’s hospital.

Lal said that India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this (Russia-Ukraine) and “lasting peace” can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement.