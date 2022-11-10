Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali, Indonesia, next week, to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, at the end of which the G20 presidency will be symbolically handed over to India, the MEA has said.

“Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda which includes food and energy security, health, and digital transformation,” said Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson, in a briefing on Thursday.

​During the Bali Summit, from November 14-16, G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger’, according to an MEA statement.

”At the closing session of the Summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022,” Bagchi said.

On the sidelines, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. Prime Minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali, he added.

“India’s G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts, and a lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times,” Modi stated on Tuesday while unveiling the logo, theme, and website of India’s G-20 presidency.

