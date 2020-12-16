Modi, UK Foreign Secretary discuss ‘vaccines hub’ launch

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the strategic partnership between the two countries including the collaboration on tackling the Covid-19 virus.

“The Foreign Secretary met PM Modi to discuss the UK and India working together as a force and launching the pioneering new vaccines hub, which will share best practice for regulation and clinical trials, and foster innovation. He also visited a Delhi health clinic where Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines will be administered,” an official release circulated by the British High Commission in New Delhi said.

Experts from India and the UK will join forces through the new virtual hub to deliver vaccines for coronavirus and other deadly viruses, Raab said. The new hub will enable British and Indian experts to share knowledge on clinical trials and regulatory approvals and get vaccines to people who need them most in a safe and secure way.

India’s Serum Institute is set to make over a billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Unlike other vaccines, it can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, making it easier and cheaper to produce and keep and distribute around the world, the release said.

“The Serum Institute and Oxford University partnership demonstrates the UK-India relationship at its best: drawing our brightest minds together to save lives as a global force for good,” Raab said.

Millions of doses made by the Serum Institute will be distributed to the world’s poorest people via the global COVAX initiative, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the statement added.