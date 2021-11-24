MoHUA approves construction of 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY(U)

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Wednesday approved total of 3.61 lakh houses for construction from 17 States/UTs under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) verticals of PMAY-U.
The approval took place during the 56th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) that was held in New Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretay, MoHUA.
The construction of PMAY-U houses are in the various stages. With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under the Mission is now 1.14 crore; of which more than 89 lakh have been grounded for construction and 52.5 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.
The total investment under the Mission is ₹7.52 lakh crore, with a Central Assistance of ₹1.85 lakh crore. So far, ₹1.13 lakh crore of funds have already been released. The CSMC also accorded approval for revision of projects from 14 States/UTs translating into 3.74 lakh houses.
At the CSMC meeting, an e-Finance module was also launched by Secretary, MoHUA. The e-Finance module has been integrated with all modules of the PMAY-U MIS system and designed, developed within PMAY-U MIS System with the objectives to provide unique platform to all stakeholders for disbursement of funds through Direct Benefit Transfer mode &to validate beneficiaries.
While launching the module, Mishra said, “The e-Finance module has been launched with a specific purpose to remove any sort of misinformation. Now, there will be transparency, and all financial data will be captured on the platform.”
He also instructed that training programmes for officers/MIS personnel across States/UTs should be organised region wise for the early implementation of the module.
