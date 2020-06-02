Moody’s downgrade: Analysts see little impact on markets

Moody’s downgrade on India’s sovereign rating is on expected lines, say analysts. The global rating agency on Monday, citing several concerns such as the prolonged period of slower growth, rising debt, and stress in the financial system coupled with “slow reform momentum and constrained policy effectiveness”, downgraded India’s (foreign and local currency) to Baa3 from Baa2 while keeping the outlook ‘negative’.
In fact, SGX Nifty futures ruled almost flat post announcement; at 8.15 am IST, it was down just 15 points at 9,817.
According to Edelweiss Securities, the negative outlook by Moody’s is a bit puzzling, as it upgraded India in November 2017 amid progress on reforms, stating that the “effective implementation of key reforms” could strengthen India’s sovereign credit profile.
“In any case, with this downgrade, Moody’s ratings is now consistent with other ratings agencies, all of which now rate India at the lowest investment-grade level,” it further said.
Potential impact
The ratings downgrade by Moody’s was largely expected said Deutsche Bank. However, the worrying factor is that the outlook has been maintained at negative, and any potential downgrade in future will push India’s ratings below investment grade, it cautioned. Besides, another potential risk is that other raters may also consider revising outlook to negative, it further said.
However, Edelweiss said: “Historically, across several countries, ratings actions have had muted impact on interest rates and currency beyond the immediate term. Even after the Moody’s upgrade in 2017, bond yields barely moved over the next few days. Perhaps, markets tend to adjust real-time to the evolving macroeconomic and debt dynamic.”
“Overall, we reiterate that any attempts to rein in the fiscal deficit amid slowing growth would only accentuate the dynamic of slowing growth and faltering tax revenues. Hence, reviving growth through fiscal/monetary activism is far more pressing from a debt sustainability standpoint than reining in the fiscal deficit,” the domestic broking firm said.
“In fact, more often than not, trends in growth, credit cycle, direction of monetary policy, the US Fed’s stance, etc are far bigger drivers of bond yields and exchange rate than a rating action,” said Edelweiss.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism