Moody’s expects Centre’s fiscal deficit to rise to 3.7%

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Global rating agency Moody’s expects the Centre’s fiscal deficit to touch 3.7 per cent of the GDP. For all States put together, it is estimated to be three per cent.
The Centre has targeted to keep the deficit at 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal (2019-20), but it has already reached 92.6 per cent of the Budget estimate in first six months of the current fiscal.
“Persistent spending pressures and slower economic growth will result in continued fiscal deficits,” the agency said in its report while adding that by fiscal year-end March 2020, it is projected that government deficits will be about 3.7 per cent GDP for the Centre (slightly higher than the 3.4 per cent posted in fiscal 2019) and around 3 per cent for States, adding up to a general government deficit of about 6.7 per cent.
It said that the government was facing growing challenges meeting its medium-term fiscal consolidation goals amid a slowing economy, which has been driven by a combination of both cyclical and structural factors.
In particular, States, which do not generate sufficient revenues for their spending needs and remain dependent on central government grants, have recorded larger deficits in recent years. Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax further reduced States’ share of own source revenues.
“Slowing growth and continued infrastructure spending needs will keep State-level deficits elevated, further challenging India's general government fiscal consolidation efforts,” it mentioned.
The agency said that States remain reliant on the Centre’s transfers and GST has reduced flexibility in their revenue sources. The introduction of the GST replaced many indirect taxes previously levied by the States, reducing the share of own source revenue in their total revenue.
As a result, States now rely on the Centre or the GST Council for a majority of their revenue, with variations across states. Moreover, GST revenue has been below expectations since its launch, though the Centre has agreed to compensate States for any revenue shortfalls due to the GST for five years.
Budget estimates indicate that 16 States expect to record higher debt/revenue ratios in fiscal 2020. Debt levels, however, vary significantly across the States. The debt levels of Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are above the sector average, ranging between 201 per cent and 284 per cent of operating revenue.
On the other hand, the debt levels of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland are significantly below the sector average and will remain between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of operating revenue in fiscal 2020.
The agency noted that States’ capital expenditures rose to ₹5.4 trillion 2018-19, representing 19 per cent of total expenditures, from ₹3.9 trillion or 16.9 per cent in fiscal 2018. According to the latest Budget, capital expenditures is estimated to grow only slightly to ₹5.5 trillion in fiscal 2020.
The expansion of capital spending since 2018 was mainly led by Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Last week, Sterling and Wilson Solar’s shares plummeted nearly 50 per cent after the company announced on ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...