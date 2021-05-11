Moody's lowers FY22 growth forecast to 9.3 per cent

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Global economic research and sovereign rating firm Moody’s on Tuesday lowered India’s growth forecast to 440 basis points per cent for FY 2021-22. However, it has upped the estimate for FY 2022-23 to 170 basis points. (One hundren basis points mean one percentage point).
“The negative impact on economic output to be limited to the April to June quarter, followed by a strong rebound in the second half of the year. As a result of the negative impact of the second wave, we have revised our real, inflation-adjusted GDP growth forecast down to 9.3 per cent from 13.7 per cent for fiscal 2021 (2021-22) and to 7.9 per cent from 6.2 per cent in fiscal 2022 (2022-23),” the agency said in its latest update. Further, it added that we expect growth of around 6 per cent thereafter over the longer term.
This revision in line with a recent Finance Ministry’s report which highlighted that the second wave of Covid-19 has posed a downside risk to economic activity in the first quarter of FY 2021-22. However, there are reasons to expect a muted economic impact as compared to the first wave. This report did not change the projection of 11 per cent growth for the current fiscal. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too has not revised its projection of 10.5 per cent. However, CRISIL has revised its forecast downwards to 8.2-9.8 per cent with two different scenarios of second wave’s peaks.
Meanwhile, Moody’s said that the reimposition of lockdown measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment. However, “we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave. Unlike the first wave where lockdowns were applied nationwide for several months, the second wave ‘micro-containment zone’ measures are more localized, targeted and will likely be of shorter duration,” it said while adding that businesses and consumers have also grown more accustomed to operating under pandemic conditions.
Talking about vaccination, it noted that people in the age group of 18-44 have started getting jabs from May 1. However, it highlighted that, as of early May, only around 10 per cent of the country's population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, a shortage of vaccines and logistical difficulties in reaching a large rural population (about two-thirds of the population) complicate the vaccine rollout. The international community has recently contributed to India's vaccine efforts with increased medical and vaccine supplies to help address shortfalls. “The spread of the virus and the rate of vaccinations will have a direct impact on economic outcomes,” the report said.
On the fiscal front, the agency feels the second wave could have marginal impact on the revenue with some re-prioritisation of expenditure on account of the enhanced need of healthcare sector. “We now expect a wider general government fiscal deficit of about 11.8 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2021, compared with our previous forecast of 10.8 per cent and an estimated 14 per cent in fiscal 2020,” the agency said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...