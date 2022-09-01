Moody’s revises India’s growth forecast to 7.7% for calendar year 2022

The global agency Moody’s has cut India’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth forecast by 110 basis points for the calendar year 2022. It now estimates growth to be 7.7 per cent in 2022 against 8.3 per cent in 2021. It also expects growth to be 5.2 per cent in 2023, lower than the previous expectations.

In May, the agency had lowered India’s calendar-year 2022 growth forecast to 8.8 per cent from March’s 9.1 per cent, while maintaining 2023 growth estimates at 5.4 per cent.

The report has come within 24 hours of the government’s Q1FY23 GDP data of 13.5 per cent growth. Also, it said India is on the course to achieving a 7-7.5 per cent growth rate during this fiscal year. It may be noted that government releases GDP growth numbers on a fiscal year basis only.

Growth forecasts

In its August update of Global Macro Outlook, Moody’s lowered growth projections assuming that “rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis.” It also expects inflationary pressures to weaken in the second half of the year and further next year. A quicker letup in global commodity prices would provide significant upside to growth. In addition, “economic growth would be stronger than we are projecting in 2023 if the private-sector capex cycle were to gain steam.”

India’s economic growth before the Covid-19 shock had materially slowed because of the impact of corporate-sector deleveraging on business investment. “With the deleveraging complete, corporate-sector investment is showing early signs of a pickup, providing e support to a continued business cycle expansion through several quarters, supported by investment-friendly government policies and the rapid digitization of the economy,” the agency noted.

Broad-based momentum

It acknowledged that high-frequency data for the Indian economy shows a strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of FY23. The services and manufacturing sectors have seen robust upswings in economic activity, according to hard and survey data, such as PMI, capacity utilisation, mobility, tax filing and collections, business earnings and credit indicators. However, “inflation remains a challenge with the RBI having to balance growth and inflation, while containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7 per cent,” it said.

Although inflation eased slightly to 6.7 per cent in July, it remains above the central bank’s target range of 2-6 per cent for the seventh straight month. The RBI forecasts that the inflation rate will remain high into 2023, at 5.8 per cent in the January–March period and 5 per cent in April– May. In August, the RBI raised the policy repo rate for a third time by 50 bps to 5.4 per cent. “The central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further,” it said.

Global economy

Talking about the global economy, the agency revised growth forecasts materially since May. It said its revised projections reflect the significant deterioration in the outlook of several major economies since the start of the year. “After 5.9 per cent GDP growth in 2021, we now expect the G-20 economies’ growth to decelerate to 2.5 per cent in 2022, followed by 2.1 per cent in 2023. It said that tlobal trade and prices are adjusting to a post-pandemic normal. Global trade in durable goods and commodity prices are set to soften.