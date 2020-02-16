More than 90% of large GST tax payers file return for 2017-18

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
More than 90 per cent of the large taxpayers have filed their annual return for the fiscal year 2017-18 by February 12, GSTN (the IT backbone of the indirect tax system) said on Sunday.
February 12 was the last date for filing annual return for fiscal year 2017-18.
While annual return filing is optional for taxpayers having annual turnover up to ₹2 crore, it is mandatory for those having annual turnover above ₹ 2 crore. Such taxpayers are also required to file a reconciliation Certificate known as GSTR-9C, which can be filed only after filing GSTR-9.
A total of 42.03 lakh regular taxpayers filed GSTR-9 out of which 32.92 lakh were not mandated to file it.
A total of 9.46 lakh regular taxpayers filed GSTR-9C out of which 1.04 lakh were not mandated to file it. The statistics show that out of eligible large taxpayers, 91.3 per cent had filed their annual return by February 12. Similarly, 92.3 per cent of the eligible large taxpayers had filed their reconciliation statement before the deadline.
The eligibility for filing annual return (GSTR-9) along with reconciliation statement (GSTR-9C) is dependent on the following factors — the taxpayer must be registered as a ‘Regular Taxpayer’, the taxpayer should have an aggregate turnover of more than ₹2 crore in FY 2017-19 and should have filed all the required monthly or quarterly returns, which are GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B for that financial year.
A good number of the taxpayers having annual turnover of up to ₹2 crore, who are not required to file annual return (GSTR-9), also filed it. Further, around 1.04 lakh taxpayers who had an annual turnover of up to ₹2 crore and were not mandated to file the GSTR 9C return, also chose to file the reconciliation statement.
The last date of filing of the annual return was extended four times.
Recently, the Supreme Court had refused to extend the deadline for filing the annual return.
The taxpayers who have not filed the returns for 2017-18 can still do so after paying a late fee.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
SBI (₹319.4)The stock of SBI has largely been trading between ₹310 and ₹325 for the past three weeks. The ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...