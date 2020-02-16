More than 90% of large GST tax payers file return for 2017-18

More than 90 per cent of the large taxpayers have filed their annual return for the fiscal year 2017-18 by February 12, GSTN (the IT backbone of the indirect tax system) said on Sunday.

February 12 was the last date for filing annual return for fiscal year 2017-18.

While annual return filing is optional for taxpayers having annual turnover up to ₹2 crore, it is mandatory for those having annual turnover above ₹ 2 crore. Such taxpayers are also required to file a reconciliation Certificate known as GSTR-9C, which can be filed only after filing GSTR-9.

A total of 42.03 lakh regular taxpayers filed GSTR-9 out of which 32.92 lakh were not mandated to file it.

A total of 9.46 lakh regular taxpayers filed GSTR-9C out of which 1.04 lakh were not mandated to file it. The statistics show that out of eligible large taxpayers, 91.3 per cent had filed their annual return by February 12. Similarly, 92.3 per cent of the eligible large taxpayers had filed their reconciliation statement before the deadline.

The eligibility for filing annual return (GSTR-9) along with reconciliation statement (GSTR-9C) is dependent on the following factors — the taxpayer must be registered as a ‘Regular Taxpayer’, the taxpayer should have an aggregate turnover of more than ₹2 crore in FY 2017-19 and should have filed all the required monthly or quarterly returns, which are GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B for that financial year.

A good number of the taxpayers having annual turnover of up to ₹2 crore, who are not required to file annual return (GSTR-9), also filed it. Further, around 1.04 lakh taxpayers who had an annual turnover of up to ₹2 crore and were not mandated to file the GSTR 9C return, also chose to file the reconciliation statement.

The last date of filing of the annual return was extended four times.

Recently, the Supreme Court had refused to extend the deadline for filing the annual return.

The taxpayers who have not filed the returns for 2017-18 can still do so after paying a late fee.