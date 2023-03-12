Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru highway, and noted that Karnataka has seen investment of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in highway-related projects.

“The country’s infrastructure budget has increased manifold. More than Rs 10 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure development in this year’s budget. In Karnataka alone, the government has invested more than Rs 1 lakh crore in highway-related projects in recent years,” said Modi during a public gathering held in Mandya.

The 118-km-long project has been built at a cost of around Rs 8,480 crore and is expected to reduce travel time on the route to 75 minutes from three hours.

It will act as a catalyst for socioeconomic development in the region, he added. The project involved the six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

Diversion of funds

PM Modi slammed previous governments, alleging that funds allotted for the poor had been misused.

“Some political parties are busy dreaming of digging my grave, while I am occupied by the development works of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and making the lives of the poor easier.”

The Congress was the target of Modi’s jab ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are slated to take place before May 2023. The previous state election was held in 2018.

“In 2014, a sensitive government of the poor that understood the pain of the poor sections came into power. The double-engine government is imperative for the fast-paced development of Karnataka,” he noted.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway and said these projects would further the spirit of ‘Sabka Vikas’.

The 92-km-long road project, to be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore, is expected to halve travel time on the route to only 2.5 hours.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, the Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation, according to a release issued by the PM’s office.

Later in the day, he will dedicate the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station to the country, and will also lay the foundation stone for a water supply scheme.

Modi’s latest trip to Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad marks his sixth visit to the state and saw him launch multiple development works worth Rs 16,000 crore.

