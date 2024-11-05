The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has announced that it has decided to revise the release time for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP). It said it is advancing the release time for macroeconomic data — CPI and IIP — by about 90 minutes. This is being done keeping in mind the operational timings of financial markets, it added.

“To provide more time on the day of release to access CPI and IIP data, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has decided to revise the release time for CPI and IIP from 5:30 pm to 4 pm on 12th of every month (the next working day if 12th falls on a holiday in case of CPI and previous working day if 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP),” the statement added.

“The new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that CPI data dissemination does not interfere with active trading,” it added. MoSPI said this adjustment also adheres to its commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination.

The Ministry said that the CPI and IIP data “play a critical role in economic policy and financial market by reflecting inflationary trends across rural, urban and combined sector and industrial growth in the country.”

CPI and IIP data are next slated to be released on November 12 at 4 pm on the Ministry’s official website, it added.

