Notwithstanding the second quarter (Q2FY25) GDP growth slowing to a two-year low, the rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to stay put on the repo rate as retail inflation rose beyond its 6 per cent tolerance level in October.

The six-member MPC, which is schduled to meet from December 4 to 6, is seen giving primacy to bringing down retail inflation to 4 per cent.

The MPC members are expected to hold their ground despite recent observations of a couple of Union cabinet ministers and the chief economic adviser about the need for softer interest rates.

They will want to ensure that the “inflation horse” moves sustainably towards the 4 per cent mark, while supporting growth.

Revised projections

However, there could be a revision in RBI’s GDP growth projection (downward from the current 7.2 per cent) and retail inflation projection (upward from the current 4.5 per cent) for FY25.

While the Q2 (July-September) GDP growth slowed to a two-year low of 5.4 per cent against 6.7 per cent in Q1 (April-June), this is unlikely to sway majority of the MPC members to vote for a rate cut, say economists.

They underscored that retail inflation rose to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent (above the MPC’s 6 per cent upper tolerance level) in October from 5.5 per cent in September and it needs to be reined in.

In his remarks at the MPC meeting in October, Governor Shaktikanta Das had emphasised that overall, the Indian economy presents a picture of stability and strength, with the balance between inflation and growth being well poised.

Call for neutral stance

He expressed optimism that despite the near-term uptick in inflation, the outlook for headline inflation towards the later part of the year and early next year points to further alignment with the 4 per cent target.

“Thus, the conditions are appropriate for a change in monetary policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation. This would provide greater flexibility and optionality to monetary policy to act in accordance with the evolving outlook.

“At this stage of the economic cycle, we cannot risk another bout of inflation. The best approach now would be to remain flexible and wait for more evidence of inflation aligning durably with the target. Monetary policy can support sustainable growth only by maintaining price stability,” Das said.

At the last MPC meeting, the members had decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Further, they had decided unanimously to change the stance to ‘neutral’ and to remain unambiguously focused on a durable alignment of inflation with the target, while supporting growth.

That there may be no urgency to cut the repo rate to support growth could be gauged from observations, in the RBI’s November monthly bulletin.

Hopes pinned on rise in consumption

In the bulletin, RBI officials noted that the Indian economy is exhibiting resilience, underpinned by festival-related consumption, and a recovering agriculture sector.

“On the industrial front, manufacturing and construction are expected to sustain dynamism....India’s services sector is expected to sustain its growth momentum, robust job creation, and high consumer and business confidence,” the officials said. Their opinion is based on latest high frequency data.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, noted that in the backdrop of the rather uncertain global environment and the possible impact on inflation and the fact that currently inflation has been averaging close to 5.9 per cent in the last two months, a status quo on repo rate will be the logical outcome from the policy.

“There could be a change in RBI projections for both inflation and GDP as inflation has been higher so far than the RBI forecast for Q3 (October-December) and GDP growth is lower in Q2. It would hence be of interest to see what the projections this time are,” he said..

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, anticipates a status quo from the MPC in light of the recent spike in the CPI inflation.

However, with the GDP growth print sharply undershooting the Committee’s expectations, a February 2025 rate cut may be on the table if the next two inflation prints recede, she added.