MSMEs look to adopt digital tech, smart manufacturing

As the digital revolution picks up steam and the China-plus strategy of global companies opens up new venues, MSME Associations hope to support companies embrace new technologies and smart manufacturing to exploit the opportunities.
As big domestic companies and MNCs are getting out of China and majority of them are investing in India, they need to build a huge vendor list, which will help MSMEs to grow exponentially in the next few years,” RSS Satish Babu, Chairman, ACMEE 2021 told BusinessLine while discussing their upcoming international machine tools show to be held between December 9 and 13, in Chennai.
MSMEs perceive automation as expensive. It is not so and fortunately, there are companies that come out with the low-cost automation tools. Automation products of domestic players will definitely help MSMEs invest in the latest technologies at a relatively low price, he added.
ACMEE 2021, 14th edition of the biennial exhibition on latest machine tools technology organised by the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA), will have the theme of ‘smart manufacturing and will include exclusive focus on automation and industrial robotics. About 400 companies, including 100 foreign companies, are expected to participate in the event. While it is expected to attract 30,000 visitors, it may generate business worth ₹500 crore.
Without much capacity addition and improvement in productivity, MSMEs will not be able to meet emerging demands. It’s time that MSMEs have stronger thrust on exports as the domestic growth market alone would not be sufficient, said AN Sujeesh, former President, AIEMA.
ACMEE 2021 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin along with Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Industries T M Anbarasan, State Minister for Rural Industries.
