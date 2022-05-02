Will protest demanding probe into drug haul at Mundra Port: Mevani

The Opposition in Gujarat will observe bandh on June 1 demanding the Centre to probe the reported seizure of “drugs worth ₹1.75-lakh crore” from Mundra Port.

Announcing the decision to observe the bandh at the AICC office here on Monday, independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani alleged that halting the probe on a largescale seizure of drugs is an indication that the BJP government is functioning on the diktats of big industrial units. “If any one keeps two grammes of drugs, the person will be sent to jail. But such large consignment of drugs has been seized and the owners of Adani Ports were not summoned even for seeking information,” Mevani charged here on Monday.

‘Serious FIRs’

Mevani was talking to reporters after securing bail from an Assam court over allegations of inciting communal violence through his tweets and for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police officer while in custody. Mevani alleged that the Narendra Modi government is trying to suppress voices of dissent. “Some Godse-bhakts sitting in the PMO have got serious FIRs registered against me over my mere tweeting,” he claimed.

‘Conspiracy’

He maintained that his arrest by the Assam Police over the tweet purportedly against Modi was a pre-planned conspiracy.

“It was in blatant disregard to protocol and rules for an MLA. It is my charge that this is a conspiracy designed by the Prime Minister’s Office. Gujarat elections are due soon and this is being done to destroy me. I fear there is every chance that by now they may have planted something on my computer which has been seized by them,” Mevani claimed.

According to Mevani, even Gujarat Assembly was not informed about his arrest and he was not allowed to call his parents and his advocate. He said his tweet was about asking Modi to ensure peace in some parts of the State that witnessed communal riots. “Does this mean you do not want to appeal for peace and harmony...I challenge those ‘bhakts’ and BJP leaders to say ‘ Godse murdabad’ from the Red Fort, if they are not Godse bhakts,” he said.