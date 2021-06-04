NACH to be available all days of the week, starting August 1

The National Automated Clearing House (NACH) will be available on all days of the week, starting August 1, 2021.

“In order to further enhance customer convenience, and to leverage the 24x7 availability of RTGS, NACH which is currently available on bank working days, is proposed to be made available on all days of the week effective from August 1, 2021,” Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday as part of the Monetary Policy Statement.

NACH has emerged as a popular and prominent mode of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to a large number of beneficiaries, Das noted, adding that this has helped transfer of government subsidies during the present Covid-19 in a timely and transparent manner.

NACH is a bulk payment system operated by the NPCI and facilitates one-to-many credit transfers such as payment of dividend, interest, salary, pension as also collection of payments pertaining to electricity, gas, telephone, water, periodic instalments towards loans, investments in mutual funds, insurance premium.

At present, it is available only on the days when banks are functional.