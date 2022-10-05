In a move that could potentially increase employment opportunities for youth across the country, a number of States are joining the Centre’s National Career Service portal.

According to labour ministry sources, the NCS portal is being integrated with employment portals of all States. As many as 18 States have integrated their portals.

Further, 17 States are directly using the portal for the registration of job seekers while integration with five states is at an advanced stage.

The move is expected to improve labour market integration.

One-stop solution

“As more States log into the NCS, there will be greater coordination and jobseekers and employers across the country will find it easier to get matched,” said an official source.

The National Career Service portal is envisaged as a one-stop solution that provides an array of employment and career-related services.

The portal brings together job seekers, employers, skill providers, career counsellors, local service providers (LSP’s), career centres, placement organisations and government departments on a common platform and helps both employers and job seekers match for jobs. It also provides facilities such as career counselling, vocational guidance, and career skill training.

“States and Union Territories including Tripura, Chandigarh, Bihar, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are directly using NCS,” said an official.

The integration with States including Mizoram, Manipur, Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya is under process, the official further said.

However, integration of the portal with a number of States is still pending. The issue was also discussed at the recent National Labour Conference of the Centre and States.

Vacancies on the NCS portal have been at a high with over 3.56 lakh job vacancies at last count with 2.02 lakh employers on the portal. The portal touched a milestone of more than 4.9 lakh active vacancies in September.

