The National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), a not-for-profit, has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer for this company.

This company has been set up by the four financial sector regulators — SEBI, RBI, IRDAI and PFRDA — to promote financial education across India for all sections of the population as per the National strategy for Financial Education of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC).

NCFE has stipulated that appointment of CEO would be on a contractual basis for three years initially. This is extendable by a term of one year each, up to a maximum of two years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, subject to periodic performance review.

Also, the age of the candidate putting an application for the CEO post should not exceed 62 years, the NCFE has said.

The last date for candidates to send in their online application is May 21, according to an NCFE circular.

The mode of selection will be the interaction of the short-listed candidates with the Search and Selection Committee constituted for the purpose.

