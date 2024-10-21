The government’s aim to overhaul the decades-old production and supply structure providing more market access to commercial mines is close to fruition as the process for setting up a national coal exchange is progressing at a rapid pace.

Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the exchange is expected to come up soon.

“We are working on it (coal exchange). Last week we did an internal review meeting on the progress. It is slated to come up soon for marketing and determination of prices,” Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of a coal conference on mine developer and operators (MDOs).

The Ministry’s objective is to create a robust ecosystem that nurtures a transparent and competitive market. To this effect, commercial coal mine auctions have begun and the next step is to create a national exchange in which miners can sell the coal mined by them employing innovative marketing strategies.

The rationale behind setting up a commercial mechanism is that it facilitates many sellers and buyers to come together to trade coal as a commodity.

The proposed national exchange is aimed at moving forward in commercial coal mining and facilitates expansion as well as development of domestic coal markets. Exchange will also enable efficient market-based pricing mechanisms and facilitate price discovery.

The Ministry is also planning to create a regulator for the sector considering a coal exchange mandates the creation of a regulator. The Ministry is holding discussions on the same.

Besides, a national coal exchange can be a game changer for the market in India, which is dominated by Coal India (CIL) that accounts for over 80 per cent of the coal produced and despatched in the country.

Currently, there is no market mechanism for price discovery of coal. A mature market will check dominance by any player, a senior government official said.

“Coal companies will offer innovative schemes at competitive prices to consumers on the exchange. This will impact quantities that are auctioned in spot and e-auctions, where buyers many times complain of low quantities and high prices. For instance, some e-auction premiums went up by 400 per cent in summer of 2023. they are forced to buy at such high prices as priority is for the Power sector. This makes India less competitive to other players, particularly China. A robust private sector also checks this,” the official explained.