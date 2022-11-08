The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of nine Judicial Members and six Technical Members to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

These fifteen members have been appointed for a period of five years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.

Currently, there are sixteen benches of NCLT across the country.

The nine Judicial Members appointed are Justice (retd) T Krishna Valli, former judge of Madras High Court; Justice (retd) Vikas Kumar Srivastav, former judge at Allahabad High Court; Kuldeep Kumar Kareer, former District Judge Punjab and President, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission; Vishesh Sharma, former District judge, Gautam Budh Nagar, UP; Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj, Advocate; Praveen Gupta, Advicate; Mahendra Khandelwal, Advicate; Bidisha Banerjee, Judicial Member, Central Administrative Tribunal and Sanjiv Jain, District judge, Delhi.

The six technical members are Prabhat Kumar, Chartered Accountant; Charan Singh, former Executive Director at UCO Bank; Anu Jagmohan Singh, former Member of CBDT; Ashish Verma, Retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax; Atul Chaturvedi, retired IAS officer and Madhu Sinha, former director and Head of AML Compliance in Citi Bank India.