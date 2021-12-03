Naukri JobSpeak index records 26 per cent growth in November this year

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
On the back of increased retail fervour, festive hype and the opening up of educational institutes, the Naukri JobSpeak index recorded 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth in November 2021. The index was trending at 2,173 in November this year versus 1,727 in November 2020.
The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November this year. Another sector which traditionally benefited in the festive season was Hospitality/Travel (+58 per cent). In a bid to fall back to normalcy, schools are primed to reopen across the country; The Education sector (+54 per cent) experienced a resultant uptick in hiring.
Hiring activity in November this year has also grown in major job creation sectors - Banking/Financial Services (+30 per cent) and IT-Software (+50 per cent), as compared to November last year. While the Telecom/ISP (+91 per cent) industry continues to grow, the index reported a muted growth in Medical/ Healthcare (+3 per cent) and FMCG (+6 per cent) sectors.
Hiring in Metro and Tier-II cities record 39 per cent and 16 per cent average annual growth respectively
Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the Hospitality/Travel and Retail industry have stood out in their recovery. Riding the festive wave in the past few months, these sectors have grown by 63 per cent and 56 per cent annually from September -November 2021.”
