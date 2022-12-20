The balance of risks is increasingly tilted towards a darkening global outlook for 2023, the year that will bear the brunt of monetary policy actions of 2022, even as the near-term growth outlook for the economy is supported by domestic drivers as reflected in trends in high frequency indicators, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin.

Emerging market economies (EMEs) appear to be more vulnerable, having battled currency depreciations and capital outflows in addition to slowing growth and high inflation, noted the article “State of the Economy”, put together by RBI officials, including Deputy Governor MD Patra.

Rising debt distress

The officials observed that debt distress is rising, with a surge in default rates and an appreciating US dollar – the principal currency in which debt is denominated – although more recently it has tumbled down from 20-year highs.

“Looking beyond, a mild recovery is projected to get underway in most countries in 2024. Emerging Asia will likely become the world’s engine of growth, collectively accounting for close to three-quarters of global growth in 2023 and around three-fifths in 2024,” the authors said.

The officials assessed that input cost pass-through caused corporate expenditures to outpace revenues, resulting in a contraction in net profits (July-September 2022) and, hence, in industry’s contribution to gross value added.

“With international and domestic input cost pressures showing signs of easing and with corporate sales growth still buoyant, it is expected that earnings will improve in subsequent quarters and contribute to a speeding up in the momentum of growth in the Indian economy,” they opined.

Capex cycle

Furthermore, corporate balance sheets also reflected a turn-up in investments in fixed assets, heralding the modest beginning of an upturn in the capex cycle.

Sensing these potential tailwinds, domestic financial markets have rallied, and it is the capacity of Indian companies to turn the pick-up in economic activity into earnings growth that is offsetting investor caution on high valuations, per the article.

High frequency indicators suggest that domestic economic activity remained resilient in November and early December. The outlook for private consumption and investment is looking up, although relatively higher inflation in rural areas is muting spending in those regions, the authors said.

“Net exports are restrained by the global slowdown. Agricultural and allied activities and contact-intensive services are leading the supply response, with industry on an uneven recovery.

“In response, capital flows to India are strengthening. Business and consumer confidence is turning up, and expectations of a better second half of 2022-23 relative to the first half are being reflected in forward-looking surveys,” the officials said.

Overall domestic conditions are becoming conducive for a turnaround in private investment, and if inflation ebbs, private consumption will continue to firm up, they added.

As the third largest economy in PPP terms, and the fifth largest in terms of market exchange rates, India accounts for 3.6 per cent of G20 GDP while its share in real (PPP) terms is much higher at 8.2 per cent. In 2023, India is projected to be among the fastest growing economies within G20, per the article.

