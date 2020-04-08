Near-term outlook for the commercial vehicle industry is negative: ICRA

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
ICRA continues to maintain a negative outlook for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment over the near-term, as the spread of the coronavirus has aggravated existing factors like the slowing economic growth, current overcapacity in the CV ecosystem and the difficult financing environment.
The volumes are likely to contract further between 8-10 per cent in FY20-21, the credit rating agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
The demand headwinds are expected to continue over the near-term, coupled with weakening financial profile of fleet operators and significant price hikes because of the transition to BS-VI emission norms, it said. This would exert pressure on earnings and the overall credit profile of CV OEMs, which have witnessed sharp earnings contraction over the past 3-4 quarters, it noted.
The M&HCV (trucks) segment has been significantly impacted over the past year, with volumes contracting by over 40 per cent in YTD FY2020, said Shamsher Dewan, Vice President, ICRA.
“The rapid spread of coronavirus and the lockdown imposed in the country has had a significant impact on goods movement and freight availability over recent weeks and may to continue over the near-term. Accordingly, the outlook for the next fiscal, especially the first half, remains weak given the macroeconomic headwinds in view of recent pandemic outbreak coupled with significant price hikes because of transition to the new emission norms. Any recovery in the latter half hinges on pick-up in construction activity,” said Dewan.
However, despite some channel inventory filling measures of OEMs, M&HCV (Truck) sales are expected to close the upcoming fiscal with further decline of 12-14 per cent during FY20-21e, he added.
Despite recovery expectations during the latter half, the LCV (Truck) segment is also expected to contract further by 7-9 per cent during FY2021e.
The passenger carrier segment, while relatively insulated from the impact of the reduced load availability, is also expected to report demand contraction in the next fiscal, it said. ICRA expects the segment volumes to contract by 8-10 per cent during FY2021e.
“ICRA believes an improvement in economic environment and resolution of liquidity constraints remain critical for a sustained revival in the industry. In absence of either, we maintain a subdued outlook for the industry for the next fiscal,” said Dewan.
Furthermore, any unsold BS-IV inventory and their write-off can also exert pressure on CV OEM’s profitability. Accordingly, ICRA expects profitability and credit metrics of CV OEMs are likely to remain under pressure over the near-term, it added.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...