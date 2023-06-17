National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday urged the industry to empower 1.4 billion citizens and make them globally competitive, drawing deep lessons from Subhash Chandra Bose’s faith in people’s capabilities to have a free and capable India that ought to have a strong army and defence industry.

Speaking at the maiden Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the NSA gave a sense into Central government’s message behind installing the Bengal freedom fighter’s bust at the India Gate.

You, he stated, have to change the “mindset” and “psyche” of people to believe in themselves and do best in whatever they are doing, and that’s what the government is attempting at.

Also Read: Removal of defence & high-tech trade obstacles on card at Biden-Modi meet in Washington: US NSA

“Our biggest strength is our human resource- a highly motivated and committed workforce. We need to develop their skills to make them globally competitive,” Doval advocated, acknowledging the most populous India’s potential which he stated will give the country advantage against China in future.

He highlighted the contributions of Indian unskilled and semi-skilled workers abroad, stating, “Workers in the Middle East alone have contributed over a hundred billion dollars to our economy” which was more than half of army’s budget.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval | Photo Credit: VIJAY VERMA

The NSA urged the business houses to invest in next generation technology to become internationally competitive. “Our companies and people should strive to be innovative and cost-effective. Let us embrace critical and emerging technologies to secure a prominent position in the global market,” he insisted.

‘Only a weak man is a victim’

Doval also suggested the industry to contribute to India’s security as its sunrise is dependent on the defence we have. He went back into post independence era to stress that India “lost wars because we were not prepared”, “we were short of equipment”, “soldiers”, and “accessibility to areas” required to reach.

Not having a foresight for manufacturing weapons since 1950s was one the reason he felt that held back India from realising its potential. In that context, he remarked, “Only a weak man is a victim”.

Also Read: UK NSA meets Doval to strengthen defence and security ties

Reflecting on different aspects of Bose’s strong leadership through out his speech, he told the gathering of top businessmen that “the country needs inspiring personalities who can transcend personal interests and engage in actions that go beyond business and industry. It is the sense of dedication to the nation that truly matters.”

If Bose was there, India would not have faced partition, he quipped. Bose, as per him, possessed “audacity” and “tenacity” qualities which differentiated him from the rest at the time of freedom struggle against the British. But, Doval lamented that the freedom fighter did not get his due in the narrative of Indian history.

Also Read: Bilateral ties. NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterpart