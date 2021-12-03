Need to redouble efforts to conclude pacts on TRIPS, pandemic response, fisheries subsidies by Feb 2022, says WTO DG

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has asked all delegation heads from member countries to “redouble’’ their efforts to bridge their differences and conclude agreements on the WTO system’s response to pandemics as well as on curbing harmful fisheries subsidies by the end of February 2022.
“Seven billion people are waiting for us on TRIPS and pandemic response. And 260 million people are waiting for us on fisheries subsidies,” she said at a meeting of delegation heads in Geneva.
Just because the ministerial had been postponed did not mean that negotiations had stopped, she said.
The WTO 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), scheduled on November 30-December 3 in Geneva, had to be pushed back due to the emerging threat from the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and the Swiss government’s decision to ban direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region last week. Switzerland also imposed quarantine restrictions on travel from other countries, including Hong Kong and Belgium.
The DG referred to a joint letter that the officers of MC12 had sent to ministers from all WTO members, asking them to empower Geneva representatives to resolve outstanding differences so that Ministers could meet in March to adopt agreements.
That letter emphasised prioritising outcomes on pandemic response, including a sensible solution on the proposed intellectual property waiver, suggested by India and South Africa, as well as on fisheries subsidies, where a deal seemed within reach.
The India-South Africa proposal for a temporary waiver of TRIPS provision on vaccines and medical products has been majorly supported by developing nations, including African countries and LDCs. But it continues to face opposition from major developed countries, including the EU. The EU has put forward an alternative proposal of using TRIPS and public health that allows issuing compulsory licences to manufacture patented products during a public health crisis.
"If we were ready to make progress this week, we can finish pandemic response and fisheries subsidies by the end of February, and know where we are on agriculture," Iweala said.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...