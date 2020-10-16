Need to tread cautiously during festival season, Covid cases could spike by Dec: Report

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
Striking a note of caution, a report brought out by FICCI Telangana State Council (FTCCI) and ASCI has said that in view of the upcoming festival season as well as the onset of winter, there’s a need to be cautious, though no reason to panic.
Subodh Kandamuthan, Director, Centre for Healthcare Management, ASCI, citing the report said, “The active cases are going to increase by December 2020. The rate of growth is low but active cases will be there. Basti Dawakhanas is one of the big innovative measures which is more of a testing and treatment centre. The government should set up Covid-pharmacy centres, which can provide essential Covid-19 medicines and equipment at nominal prices. The State’s Arogyasri Scheme should cover Covid-19 treatment.”
Saswat Kishore Mishra, Assistant Professor, Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI, stated: “We are still in the middle of the Covid-19 health crisis and are yet not over the hump. The gap between the conservative and alternative estimates are narrowing, indicating that the rate of growth has begun to level off. Focus needs to be more on the cumulative active cases, compared to the cumulative positive cases.”
He said nurses and para medical staff need to be motivated and incentivised; they need to be given appreciation letters, insurance coverage and salary increase of 35 per cent. The government should encourage final year students from medical colleges to work in tertiary care centres, he said.
Shekar Agarwal, former president, FTCCI, said: “We are working for the members, their companies and their employees and providing them handholding facilities and services for treatment of Covid-19.” These services include guidance by doctors, home quarantine facilities, oxygen beds, and plasma donation services.”
