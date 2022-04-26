Netflix, I&B Ministry partner to develop short videos highlighting role of women changemakers

Netflix India, in collaboration with the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, on Tuesday, released a series of short video series under a initiative called ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya’, highlighting the role of women achievers. As part of a broader partnership, the global OTT platform will also conduct workshops and masterclasses for skill development of Indian film-makers.

Unveiling the videos at an event, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said: “This is just the first set of short videos as part of the Azadi Amrit Kahaninya initiative. Netflix will be producing 25 videos on themes, including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce these two-minute short films for the Ministry, which will be shared on social-media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network.”

“Netflix and the I&B Ministry will partner to develop the creative ecosystem in India by organising training workshops and master classes to encourage film-makers in India to create inspiring content. Training programmes in post-production, VFX, animation and music production will be organised virtually and on the ground,“ Thakur added.

Last year, Netflix had also participated in the International Film Festival of India in Goa, as part of this partnership.

Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix, said: “India is one of the most-vibrant entertainment industries in the world and it is remarkably well-placed in times of internet entertainment. We are excited to be part of these times when powerful stories from India in the the from of films and series are being exported and loved at the global stage.”

“Our commitment to India is strong and growing and Netflix will continue to find the country’s finest stories and share them across the globe,” she added.

The seven women changemakers featued in the short video series include Poonam Nautiyal, Tessy Thomas, Tanvi Jagdish, Aarohit Pandit, Basanti Devi and Anshu Jamsenpa and Harshini Kanhekar

Bajaria added that Netflix has been at the forefront of bringing female forward stories pointing to its recent releases such as the Madhuri Dixit-starrer, Fame Game, and Mai .