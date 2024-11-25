The total number of new EPF subscribers during the month of September, 2024 stood at 9,47,068, which was the lowest so far this fiscal, official data showed.

The latest reading was also lower than the 9,78,275 new EPF subscribers enrolled in the month of August, 2024.

This is reflected in the latest edition of Ministry of Statistics publication on “Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective –September, 2024”.

However, for the month under review, new EPF subscribers recorded an increase of 6.22 per cent over September 2023.

This surge in new memberships can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits and EPFO’s outreach programmes, according to Union Labour Ministry.

The highest number of EPF subscribers of 11,17,481 were added during July 2024.

Since April 2018, the Statistics Ministry has been bringing out the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Employees’ State Insurance Scheme

The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of September,2024 is 15,02,964, lower than 15,25,086 during the month of August, 2024.

National Pension System

During September 2024, the NPS recorded a total of 58,018 new contributing subscribers, higher than 54,869 subscribers during the month of August, 2024.

