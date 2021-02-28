New groundwater norms to make industries more water-responsible

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Commercial and bulk users of groundwater in the country will have to mandatorily get a no-objection certificate (NOC) and those who draw more than 100 kilolitres per day (KLD) will have to carry out annual water audits and reduce their groundwater footprint by 20 per cent over the next three years.
These groundwater usage guidelines have come into force since September last year, but industries and infrastructure projects will have time till June this year for procuring an NOC as the Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) has extended the deadline multiple times considering the pandemic situation in the country.
“The notification has come into force since September 26. Half of the establishments, however, are still not aware of the existence of such guidelines. Not just industries, establishments such as residential colonies, hospitals, schools and malls, etc have to apply for such an NOC. If they do not apply before the deadline, all defaulters have to pay fine, which can run into a few lakhs of rupees,” said a source in the know of development.
Establishments which are drawing water more than 100 KLD will have much more stringent rules in place. They not only have to install tamper-proof flow meters to monitor groundwater extraction, but also do annual water audits and have to commit to reduce groundwater extraction by 20 per cent by three years. It is said that there are around 30 lakh establishments who would have to comply with the new rules.
These stringent guidelines are being put in place following the orders of the National Green Tribunal to regulate groundwater usage in the country. While agriculture, individual households, some military and police establishments and small industries using less quantities of water are exempted from these groundwater regulations, all others that have borewells — existing or new — have to get an NOC from the CGWA or State groundwater bodies.
While a section of industries is aware of the new guidelines and already taking steps to implement them, there are others who do not how to go about doing this. Textile industry comprising small players, for instance, thinks that it may not be in a position to take adequate measures to reduce water consumption without support from the government.
“Taking steps to cut down water usage will definitely increase the cost of the industry, and it will also be very difficult for the MSMEs to invest in the same,” said Sanjay Jain, a Delhi-based textile manufacturer and past Chairman of industry body Confederation of Indian Textiles Industries.
According to Jain, the government should also take steps to enable the industry to follow its notification. “Along with the issuing of the notification, it is important that the government creates a panel of vendors and generates ideas for implementing measures in a reasonable way. There could be a subsidy for those being responsive by reducing the equipment cost,” Jain suggested.
An expert committee set up by the CGWA is currently finalising the specifications for flowmeters. “There is a need to have battery-operated flowmeter with telemetry for tamper-proof metering of groundwater usage. A meter that works on electricity can be easily manipulated,” said Vinay Chatraju, Co-founder and Business head of Kritsnam Technologies, a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, which has developed sophisticated tamper-proof flowmeters that cost much lower than those currently available in the market.
With inputs from Amiti Sen and Mamuni Das
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...