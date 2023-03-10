The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) is going all out to build capacity among its cadre/ posts and other organisations to make them ‘future ready’ and to meet the requirements of a vision of ‘New India’.

The objective is to enhance the delivery system and create a ‘citizen centric, future ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge aligned to the vision of New India’. Towards this end, MCA has appointed Grant Thornton Bharat LLP to assist in the formulation of an Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP), sources familiar with the developments said.

The Centre’s ‘New India’ vision aims to transform India into a modern and developed country. The vision encompasses various sectors, including the economy, infrastructure, social welfare, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

On the economic development front, the government aims to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2025, with a focus on job creation, ease of doing business, and entrepreneurship. As regards infrastructure development, the vision aims to develop world-class infrastructure, including smart cities, high-speed railways, modern airports, and digital connectivity across the country. On the social welfare front, the government aims to provide basic needs such as housing, electricity, water, and sanitation to all citizens, particularly those in rural areas.

The vision on healthcare aims to ensure universal access to quality healthcare services and affordable medicines for all citizens. The government also aims to provide quality education and skill development opportunities to every citizen, particularly the youth, to prepare them for future challenges

Overall, the ‘New India’ vision is a comprehensive plan that aims to transform India into a developed country, creating a more prosperous and inclusive future for all its citizens.