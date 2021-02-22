New industrial policy puts more districts on investment map, not just Chennai

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The new industrial policy of Tamil Nadu government has added more measures and incentives to ensure balanced industrial development across the State, says Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State nodal agency for investment promotion.
Apart from being a manufacturing hub for automobiles, chemicals, petrochemicals, food processing and electronics, the State also has a strong base in software and IT services. The manufacturing sector contributes to about 25 per cent to the State economy. Also, in recent years, Tamil Nadu has been attracting investments in new segments – in what are called sunrise sectors.
But, Chennai and its surrounding corridors have always been the preferred destinations for global companies for setting up manufacturing plants due to several advantages.
Despite the measures undertaken by successive governments in the past decade or so, the State has not been successful in diverting some big investments to other areas – particularly industrially-backward southern districts -- in order to ensure inclusive development.
To address this, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021, which was unveiled last week, has put in place more attractive sops for investments in regions other than Chennai.
“One of the key objectives of the new industrial policy is to achieve inclusive industrial growth. Of course, investment decisions are taken by the companies based on several factors – not just attractive sops. Some want to stay near cities and some want better air connectivity. A few others look at social infrastructure. But we keep showing the other districts and their advantages to convince investors to go there,” Mittal said.
The team at Guidance has made 50-odd visits to places like Tiruchi and Tuticorin even during the lockdown to promote investments in these locations and work out the incentives.
“There were occasions when people took a call to go to these places. But they later changed their decision to be in Chennai or nearby locations,” said Mittal.
The State government has introduced a flexible capital subsidy framework in its Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021.
If a company invests ₹1,000 crore, it will get up to ₹400 crore worth of incentives in the best circumstances based on the new package of sops that give more weightage to investments in southern districts and other industrially-backward ones.
“Lands are available in southern districts and private industrial parks are also coming up. Labour is available. Power will not be an issue and port connectivity is there. Only social infrastructure needs to improve. We just need one big-ticket investment to come up in this area as it will completely change the scenario,” he said.
An industry representative said the new Ennore-Tuticorin natural gas pipeline may also make investments attractive for some industries that will use natural gas as feedstock, while port connectivity will be an added advantage.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...